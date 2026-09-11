Two cattle smugglers arrested with 29 buffaloes at Chagolia along Assam-West Bengal border

Chagolia Police have arrested two alleged cattle smugglers and rescued 29 buffaloes during an operation along the Assam-West Bengal border.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a goods-laden truck while it was entering Assam from West Bengal through the Chagolia area. During the search, the police recovered 29 buffaloes allegedly being transported illegally.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rakibul Islam, the driver of the truck, and Sahidul Islam, the handyman.

The duo were taken into custody along with the seized buffaloes and the vehicle. Police have initiated further investigation to ascertain the source, destination and intended purpose of the livestock transportation, as well as to determine whether other individuals are linked to the alleged smuggling network.