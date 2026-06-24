Two children from same household drown after falling into pond in Assam’s Nagaon

A tragic drowning incident involving two young children has been reported from Kachua in Assam’s Nagaon district, prompting renewed concerns over child safety during the rainy season.

The incident occurred at Haldhibari village in Kachua, where two girls from the same household reportedly drowned after falling into an unfenced pond near their residence while playing.

The deceased children have been identified as 5-year-old Ayesha Siddika, daughter of Kamal Uddin, and 6-year-old Somaya Akhtar, daughter of Jamal Uddin. Both were residents of Haldhibari village.

According to reports, the children had been playing near their home when they accidentally fell into the pond. Family members launched a search after noticing their absence and searched the surrounding area for an extended period before eventually discovering the children’s bodies floating in the water.

Following information about the incident, Kachua Police reached the location, recovered the bodies, and sent them to Nagaon for post-mortem examination.

Both children were students of Lutumari Parijat Academy in Kachua. The incident has left the local community in deep mourning.

With the onset of the rainy season, residents have been urged to remain especially vigilant and ensure children are supervised around water bodies to prevent similar tragedies.