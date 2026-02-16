Two chimney brick kilns sealed in Assam's Chamaria for operating without pollution clearance

Acting on allegations of illegal operations, the Kamrup district administration launched a special drive against chimney brick kilns functioning under the Chamaria Revenue Circle.

Following directives from the district authorities, Circle Officer Nandan Nilutpal Bhagawati led a raid on two brick kilns—PKB and NKB—which were found operating without mandatory clearance from the Pollution Control Board.

During the inspection, officials discovered that both kilns had continued operations despite failing to submit the required pollution control and related statutory documents. Consequently, the units were sealed.

Earlier, in the first week of January, the district administration had directed all brick kilns within the circle to furnish copies of pollution control and other mandatory documents within seven days. While several units complied, PKB and NKB failed to do so within the stipulated timeframe.

Speaking to the media, Circle Officer Bhagawati confirmed that the kilns will remain sealed until they submit the necessary documents. He further stated that fresh construction activities at the sites have been halted and that legal proceedings will be initiated against the violators.

The incident has raised concerns over regulatory oversight, particularly how the kilns managed to operate without clearance for an extended period. Meanwhile, reports indicate that several unauthorized brick kilns have proliferated across the Boko–Chaygaon co-district, allegedly flouting environmental norms.

However, there has been no official response yet from the forest department, police, or the revenue circles of Boko, Chamaria, and Nagarbera regarding enforcement action against other alleged illegal units.