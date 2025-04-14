Guwahati Police successfully rescued two 16-year-old girls from a hotel near the Bora Service area in Guwahati on April 14. The teens, both in Class 10, had mysteriously vanished.



Following missing person complaints lodged by the families, authorities promptly launched a search operation. The girls were eventually found in a room at a local restaurant-cum-guesthouse. Initial investigations suggest that two unidentified men had allegedly lured and forcibly taken the girls to the hotel. The suspects, along with the hotel manager, reportedly fled just before the police arrived.



One of the fathers recounted that his daughter had stepped out for a walk around 7 PM but didn’t return. Her mobile phone was unreachable, which led to panic and a frantic search by the family. Fortunately, the second girl was able to contact her family, ultimately leading to the police rescue.



The families have accused the hotel of gross negligence, citing a lack of CCTV surveillance and the failure to conduct ID verification during check-in. They further suspect the manager may have played a role in the incident.

A formal investigation is now underway to apprehend the fleeing suspects and determine the extent of the hotel staff’s involvement.