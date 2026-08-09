Two container trucks carrying 76 cattle intercepted in Assam's Kaliabor
Kaliabor Police intercepted two container trucks during a night operation and rescued 76 cattle. Two men were detained and an investigation into the alleged illegal transport is underway.
- The vehicles were allegedly moving cattle from Golaghat towards Rupohihat overnight
- Truck registrations were NL 01 N 0791 and NL 01 N 1191
- Two alleged transporters were detained during the Kaliabor Police operation
Assam's Kaliabor Police intercepted two container trucks allegedly carrying cattle during a night operation and rescued 76 cattle, police sources said.
The two vehicles were reportedly transporting the cattle illegally from Golaghat towards Rupohihat. The intercepted container trucks were bearing registration numbers NL 01 N 0791 and NL 01 N 1191.
Police detained two alleged cattle transporters in connection with the operation. The accused have been identified as Asadul Islam of Barma in Samaguri and Ataur Rahman.
Following the interception, the 76 cattle were rescued and sent to a gaushala by the Kaliabor Police.
Further investigation into the alleged illegal cattle transportation is underway.
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