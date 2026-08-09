Two container trucks carrying 76 cattle intercepted in Assam's Kaliabor

Assam's Kaliabor Police intercepted two container trucks allegedly carrying cattle during a night operation and rescued 76 cattle, police sources said.

The two vehicles were reportedly transporting the cattle illegally from Golaghat towards Rupohihat. The intercepted container trucks were bearing registration numbers NL 01 N 0791 and NL 01 N 1191.

Police detained two alleged cattle transporters in connection with the operation. The accused have been identified as Asadul Islam of Barma in Samaguri and Ataur Rahman.

Following the interception, the 76 cattle were rescued and sent to a gaushala by the Kaliabor Police.

Further investigation into the alleged illegal cattle transportation is underway.