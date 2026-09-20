Two convicted individuals handed over to Bangladesh after Assam Police action

Two convicted individuals have been handed over by Assam Police to the Border Security Force (BSF), which subsequently followed due procedures to hand them over to the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday, September 19.

In a post on X, Sarma said Assam was following a “robust mechanism” to prevent unlawful entry or stay in India.

“Two such convicted individuals have been handed over by Assam Police to BSF, who followed due procedures to hand them to Border Guards Bangladesh for further action,” Sarma said.



Assam is following a robust mechanism to prevent any unlawful entry or stay in India.



Two such convicted individuals have been handed over by @assampolice to @BSF_India , who followed due procedures to hand them to Border Guards Bangladesh for further action.



We remain alert. pic.twitter.com/nfx3ANeWCd — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 19, 2026

The Chief Minister did not provide details about the identities of the two individuals.

Sarma said the state government remained alert to prevent unlawful entry and stay in India.