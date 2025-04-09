Two cyber fraudsters arrested in Assam's Morigaon, digital devices, bank documents seized
In the ongoing crackdown on cybercrime, police apprehended two individuals allegedly involved in fraudulent online activities. The arrests were made at Gorumara Doloni under Mayong Police Station in Morigaon district, Assam on April 9.
In the ongoing crackdown on cybercrime, police apprehended two individuals allegedly involved in fraudulent online activities. The arrests were made at Gorumara Doloni under Mayong Police Station in Morigaon district, Assam on April 9.
The accused have been identified as:
Saribud Jaman, son of Sahar Uddin, a resident of Garumaradoloni, PS-Mayong, Morigaon (Assam).
Md. Ramiz Reja (24), son of the late Md. Taj Mohammad, a resident of Chhoti Kodar Janna, PS-Sahibganj Mufasil, Sahibganj (Jharkhand).
During a search operation conducted by the authorities, several incriminating items were recovered from their possession. The seized items include:
Two laptops (Apple and Lenovo)
Three smartphones (Two iPhones, one Realme)
Seven discs
One HDFC Bank scanner
Multiple bank checkbooks: Punjab National Bank (4), United Bank of India (3), ICICI Bank (2), State Bank of India (1), HDFC Bank (1)
Nine ATM cards from various banks
One fingerprint scanner
One Epson printer
One Apple iPad
One CPU
Two Ayushman Bharat health cards
One SBI bank passbook
One black purse
Cash amounting to Rs 2,22,100
The recovered materials suggest the duo's involvement in organized financial fraud and cyber offenses. Authorities have confirmed that legal proceedings are underway and further investigations are in progress to uncover possible links to a wider network.
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