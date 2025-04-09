In the ongoing crackdown on cybercrime, police apprehended two individuals allegedly involved in fraudulent online activities. The arrests were made at Gorumara Doloni under Mayong Police Station in Morigaon district, Assam on April 9.

The accused have been identified as:

Saribud Jaman, son of Sahar Uddin, a resident of Garumaradoloni, PS-Mayong, Morigaon (Assam).

Md. Ramiz Reja (24), son of the late Md. Taj Mohammad, a resident of Chhoti Kodar Janna, PS-Sahibganj Mufasil, Sahibganj (Jharkhand).

During a search operation conducted by the authorities, several incriminating items were recovered from their possession. The seized items include:

Two laptops (Apple and Lenovo)

Three smartphones (Two iPhones, one Realme)

Seven discs

One HDFC Bank scanner

Multiple bank checkbooks: Punjab National Bank (4), United Bank of India (3), ICICI Bank (2), State Bank of India (1), HDFC Bank (1)

Nine ATM cards from various banks

One fingerprint scanner

One Epson printer

One Apple iPad

One CPU

Two Ayushman Bharat health cards

One SBI bank passbook

One black purse

Cash amounting to Rs 2,22,100

The recovered materials suggest the duo's involvement in organized financial fraud and cyber offenses. Authorities have confirmed that legal proceedings are underway and further investigations are in progress to uncover possible links to a wider network.