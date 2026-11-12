Cybercrime cases involving online financial fraud and the misuse of bank accounts have emerged as a growing concern in Guwahati and across the country. In a recent incident, two alleged cybercriminals were arrested from the IDBI Bank branch in Panjabari, Guwahati, for reportedly cheating customers through bank accounts.

The accused have been identified as Shamnur Rahman and Shubham Shah. According to report, Shamnur Rahman was apprehended when he visited the bank to reactivate a bank account. Both are suspected of using bank accounts to facilitate fraudulent transactions and cheat customers.

The incident once again highlights concerns over the use of bank accounts in cyber-enabled financial fraud. Such cases underline the need for people to remain cautious while sharing bank details, OTPs and other sensitive financial information. Customers are also advised to report suspicious transactions or unauthorised banking activity to the concerned authorities without delay.

Further details about the alleged fraud and the role of the two accused are awaited.