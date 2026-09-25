Two-day regional conference on family court issues to be held in Guwahati

The Supreme Court’s Committee for Family Court Matters, in collaboration with the Gauhati High Court, is organising a two-day Eastern Zone Regional Conference on family court issues in Guwahati on September 26 and September 27.

The conference will focus on ‘Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) versus Adjudication in Family Disputes: Challenges and Way Forward’, bringing together judges, judicial officers, senior advocates, mediators and experts to deliberate on key issues concerning family justice.

Supreme Court judges Justices B V Nagarathna, Ujjal Bhuyan and N V Anjaria will be the chief guests, while Justice Ashutosh Kumar, Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, will preside over the inaugural session.

The discussions will cover a range of family-related legal matters, including domestic violence and the welfare of senior citizens, marriage, divorce and restitution of conjugal rights, child custody, shared parenting and visitation rights.

Other key issues on the agenda include maintenance and alimony, division and partition of property, as well as strengthening human resources and infrastructure in family courts.

Justice N V Anjaria will deliver the keynote address, while Justice Ujjal Bhuyan will deliver the valedictory address.

The conference aims to facilitate the exchange of experiences and best practices for the effective, sensitive and timely resolution of family disputes, while examining the appropriate role of alternative dispute resolution alongside adjudication.