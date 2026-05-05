Two-Day Residential Capacity Building Training on Quality Social Audit Conducted for Social Audit Resource Persons

A two-day residential refresher capacity building training program on the theme of “Quality Social Audit” was successfully held on 2nd and 3rd May 2026 for Social Audit Resource Persons for the financial year 2026–27 at GBSIPRD Kahikuchi Guwahati organised by Golap Borbora State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development, (GBSIPRD), Assam in collaboration with Assam Society for Social Audit (ASSA) Govt of Assam.

The program aimed at strengthening the knowledge, skills, and field-level competencies of resource persons to ensure effective, transparent, and accountable implementation of social audit processes.

Inaugurating the training programme, Dr. Arup Jyoti Kalita Director, Assam Society for Social Audit (ASSA) Government of Assam, stated that “social audit is not merely a process but a critical institutional mechanism to ensure transparency, accountability, and citizen ownership in governance.

As the designated agency, ASSA carries the responsibility of upholding the integrity and quality of social audits across all levels. This responsibility is best realized through well-trained Resource Persons, who act as facilitators of the process - bridging communities and systems, enabling informed participation, and ensuring that every audit reflects ground realities with accuracy and credibility. Strengthening their capacities is therefore central to achieving quality social audits. At the same time, the strategic integration of technology and IT-enabled tools is essential to enhance efficiency, ensure real-time validation, and build a robust, evidence-based audit system that commands public trust.”

The training brought together 186 Social Audit Resource Persons from various districts, providing them with a platform to revisit core principles of social accountability, enhance their understanding of audit standards, and address emerging challenges in conducting high-quality social audits.

The programme focused on enhancing conceptual clarity, field-level audit practices, and the use of digital tools and use of technology for accountability. Resource persons from National Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (NIRD&PR) Hyderabad, Accountant General Audit Government of India, GBSIPRD Assam, Department of Panchayat and Rural Development Govt of Assam, Assam Society for Social Audit and SamagraSiksha Assam took key sessions covered the legal framework of social audit, IT Tools Integration in Social Audit Conduct of Quality & Rigorous Social Audit, Community Mobilisation & Stakeholder Engagement, Documentation & Record Keeping, Code of Ethics & Professional Conduct, Simulation & Case-Based Learning etc.

Overall, the training enhanced the capacity of Resource Persons to conduct effective, participatory, and technology-enabled social audits and accountability in Assam. The initiative marks a significant step towards strengthening the social audit mechanism and ensuring quality outcomes in the financial year 2026–27.

