Two persons were detained after police recovered a rare Tokay gecko from a house in Ghilani village under Kampur Police Station in Assam's Nagaon district on Sunday, November 22. The recovery was made following information that the animal was allegedly being kept for sale, with negotiations reportedly underway for Rs 70 lakh.

According to preliminary information, the operation was conducted under the leadership of Kampur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ranjit Burhagohain. A police team subsequently reached the residence of Kutubuddin Ahmed in Ghilani village and recovered the Tokay gecko.

The two detained persons have been identified as Kutubuddin Ahmed and Raju Ahmed. Initial findings suggest that negotiations were underway for the sale of the gecko for an alleged amount of Rs 70 lakh.

Following the recovery, Kampur Police handed over the animal and the two detained persons to the Forest Department for further necessary action.

Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances under which the gecko was kept at the residence and to establish the details of the alleged sale negotiations.

Further details are awaited.