Two detained for assaulting law student in Guwahati's Fancy Bazar

On the latest development in the assault case reported from Fancy Bazar in Guwahati, Panbazar Police have detained two individuals accused of attacking a young woman following a minor road mishap. The accused have been identified as Kriti Gupta and Pratik Kumar Gupta.

Police said the two were picked up a day after the incident, following a complaint lodged by the victim, a student of Dispur Law College, who was allegedly assaulted in public view.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on Friday in the busy Fancy Bazar locality. A vehicle in which the student was travelling was reportedly involved in a minor collision with a scooter. The situation escalated shortly thereafter.

Eyewitnesses stated that the accused allegedly attacked the driver of the vehicle using a helmet soon after he stepped out. When the student attempted to intervene, she was also allegedly assaulted.

The complaint further alleges that the accused attempted to tear the victim’s clothes during the incident. She was reportedly dressed in traditional Assamese attire at the time.

In addition, allegations have been made that derogatory remarks targeting Assam and Assamese identity were uttered during the altercation.

Following the filing of the complaint, Panbazar Police initiated an investigation and detained the accused. Further legal proceedings are expected as the investigation continues.