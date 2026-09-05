Two detained with suspected drugs in Assam’s Jakhalabandha

Two people were detained by Jakhalabandha Police with suspected drugs at Gorubandha Chariali in Assam’s Nagaon district, police said.

The detained individuals have been identified as Mujamil Hussain and Laden Ojha, both reportedly from Lanka.

Police allegedly recovered five containers containing suspected drugs from Laden Ojha’s pocket during the operation. A motorcycle bearing registration number AS 31 F 5376 was also seized.

According to police sources, the two suspects had allegedly come from Lanka and were staying in a rented house at Gorubandha in Jakhalabandha. They were reportedly involved in the illegal drug trade.

Acting on information, Jakhalabandha Police intercepted the two at Gorubandha Chariali and took them into custody.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the nature and quantity of the suspected drugs and their alleged involvement in drug trafficking.