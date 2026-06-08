Two drug peddlers arrested in Assam's Hojai-Doboka joint operation; 15 heroin-filled soap boxes seized

In a major crackdown against drug trafficking, police from Hojai and Doboka conducted a joint operation and arrested two suspected drug peddlers at Bhedauti in Doboka.

During the operation, police recovered and seized 15 soap boxes containing suspected narcotic substances, believed to be heroin, from the possession of the accused.

The two individuals were taken into custody on the spot, and the seized contraband was confiscated as part of the investigation.

Police officials said the operation was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs regarding drug trafficking activities in the area.

The arrested suspects are currently being interrogated to gather further information about the source of the drugs and possible links to a wider trafficking network.

Further investigation is underway, and police have indicated that additional arrests may follow as the probe progresses.