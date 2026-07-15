Two drug peddlers arrested in Guwahati, heroin worth over 10 grams seized

A team from the West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) under Gorchuk Police Station arrested two alleged drug peddlers during an anti-narcotics operation at Katabari in Guwahati.

The accused have been identified as Jintu Mandal (35), a resident of Lalganesh, and Azan Ahmed (19), a resident of Barsapara.

During the operation, police recovered nine vials of heroin weighing 10.54 grams, Rs 5,680 in cash, and a motorcycle bearing registration number AS01DS9801, which was allegedly used in the illegal drug trade.

The seized contraband and other items have been taken into custody, and legal proceedings have been initiated against the two accused under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police are continuing the investigation to ascertain whether the duo has links to a larger drug trafficking network.