Two drug peddlers arrested in Guwahati's Panbazar anti-narcotics operation; 12.69 grams of suspected heroin seized

In a significant anti-drug operation, Panbazar Police apprehended two alleged drug peddlers and seized a quantity of suspected heroin from their possession in Guwahati on June 19.

The operation was carried out near the Railway Parking area adjacent to Shiv Mandir under the Panbazar Police Station jurisdiction following specific inputs regarding suspected narcotics activity in the area.

During the search operation, police recovered 12.69 grams of suspected heroin, which had allegedly been concealed inside a soap case in an attempt to evade detection. The contraband was seized in the presence of witnesses as per legal procedures.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rajiv Das and Rahul Ali. Both accused were taken into custody and are being questioned regarding the source of the narcotics and their possible links to a larger drug trafficking network.

Police officials said a case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway.

The seizure forms part of the ongoing anti-narcotics campaign being carried out by Assam Police to curb the trafficking and distribution of illegal drugs in the state. Authorities have intensified surveillance and enforcement measures in recent months as part of the government's broader crackdown on the drug trade.

Police are now working to identify other individuals who may be connected to the seized contraband and to trace the supply chain behind the operation.