Two drug peddlers arrested in Guwahati's Panbazar; heroin, cash seized during railway parking raid
A joint Crime Branch and Panbazar police team raided the railway parking area and arrested two alleged drug peddlers. The seizure of suspected heroin, cash and phones has led to an NDPS case as the anti-narcotics drive continues.
- The accused were identified as Rajib Das and Rahul Ali
- Police found 12.69 grams of suspected heroin hidden inside a soap case
- Two mobile phones and Rs 43,300 in cash were also seized
In a major anti-drug operation, a team from the Crime Branch and Guwahati Police District (CGPD) of Panbazar Police Station conducted a raid in the railway parking area and arrested two alleged drug peddlers.
The accused have been identified as Rajib Das and Rahul Ali.
During the operation, police recovered 12.69 grams of suspected heroin concealed inside a soap case. The team also seized two mobile phones and Rs 43,300 in cash from their possession.
The raid was carried out based on specific inputs regarding drug trafficking activities in the area. Following the seizure, the accused were taken into custody for further interrogation.
Police have registered a case and initiated legal proceedings under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Officials said the crackdown against drug trafficking and peddling will continue as part of the ongoing efforts to curb the narcotics network in Guwahati.
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