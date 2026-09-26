Two drug peddlers arrested, over 247 grams of suspected drugs seized in Assam's Jagun

Lekhapani and Jagun Police have launched an anti-drug operation across different areas of Jagun, leading to the arrest of two alleged drug peddlers and the seizure of a large quantity of suspected contraband.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Kiran Sharma and Debu Basumatary, both reportedly from Parbatipur village in Jagun.

According to the information available, police seized 195.77 grams of suspected drugs from Kiran Sharma. The market value of the seized substance is estimated to be more than Rs 50 lakh.

Police subsequently arrested Debu Basumatary based on information allegedly provided by Sharma. During a search of Basumatary’s residence in Lidu, police reportedly recovered another 52 grams of suspected drugs, with an estimated market value of more than Rs 12 lakh.

The total quantity of suspected drugs seized during the operation is reported to be 247.77 grams.

The two arrested individuals are currently in Lekhapani Police custody, where questioning is underway to gather further information about the alleged drug network and the source of the contraband.