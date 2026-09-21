Two drug peddlers arrested with 22.85 grams of heroin in Assam's Bajali
Police arrested two suspected drug peddlers in Bajali after recovering 22.85 grams of heroin. Investigators are now tracing the source, destination and any wider trafficking links.
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Story highlights
- Authorities seized 22.85 grams of suspected heroin during the Bajali operation
- The accused were identified as Ansarul Haque and Mokibul Mondal
- Both arrested men are residents of Assam's Baksa district, officials said
Two suspected drug peddlers have been arrested in Bajali with 22.85 grams of heroin, in a drug seizure reported by the authorities.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Ansarul Haque and Mokibul Mondal, both from Baksa district.
The suspected heroin was recovered from the possession of the two accused during the operation. Following the seizure, the arrested persons were taken into custody for questioning as authorities investigate the source of the contraband and its intended destination.
Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the duo is linked to a wider drug trafficking network and identify other persons who may be involved.
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