Two drug peddlers arrested with 22.85 grams of heroin in Assam's Bajali

Two suspected drug peddlers have been arrested in Bajali with 22.85 grams of heroin, in a drug seizure reported by the authorities.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ansarul Haque and Mokibul Mondal, both from Baksa district.

The suspected heroin was recovered from the possession of the two accused during the operation. Following the seizure, the arrested persons were taken into custody for questioning as authorities investigate the source of the contraband and its intended destination.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the duo is linked to a wider drug trafficking network and identify other persons who may be involved.