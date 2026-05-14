Two drug traffickers arrested with 86 grams of heroin in Assam’s Goalpara

Police arrested two alleged drug traffickers during a raid conducted in the Krishnai area of Goalpara district on the evening of May 13.

The accused have been identified as Sahidul Islam and Manowar Hussain.

According to police sources, the raid was carried out around 7 PM during which officials recovered approximately 86 grams of suspected heroin from the possession of the two accused.

During the operation, police also seized one motorcycle and two mobile phones allegedly used by the traffickers.

Both the accused were taken into custody for further investigation, and police are probing possible links to a wider narcotics network operating in the region.

Officials stated that the anti-drug crackdown and investigation against narcotics trafficking are being carried out rapidly and in swift motion by Assam Police as part of its continued drive against illegal drug networks across the state.