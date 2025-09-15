Two earthquakes hit Assam's Udalguri, no reports of damage

Udalguri district in Assam experienced two mild earthquakes on Monday, September 15. The first tremor, measuring 2.8 in magnitude, struck at 1:52 AM at a shallow depth of 5 km. The second quake, a bit stronger at magnitude 3.1, occurred at 10:19 AM with a depth of 10 km. Both were centered close to each other in the region and caused mild shaking.



These follow a stronger earthquake recorded on Sunday, September 14, when a 5.8 magnitude quake shook Udalguri and nearby areas. That quake caused panic but no major damage or casualties have been reported so far. Only one tragic health-related incident was linked indirectly to the quake.



Assam lies in a high seismic zone and such tremors are not uncommon. The recent activity serves as a reminder for residents to stay prepared and alert. Disaster management officials continue to monitor the situation closely.



So far, no structural damage or injuries have been reported from either Sunday’s or today’s earthquakes in the region. Authorities urge people to follow safety precautions and remain calm during such events.