Two fake National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB)candres landed into the net of police while extorting money from teachers in Bongaigaon.

The two youths were identified as Abhijit Sarkar and Mintu Roy respectively.

The victims were identified as a teacher from Shalbari.

Police arrested the two youths after investigating the extortion.

Earlier three NDFB cadres have landed in the authorities’ net after carrying out extortion activities in Baksa district of Assam.

The cadres were arrested after receiving a complaints from a local, police along with army launched an operation, at the end of which the militants were arrested.