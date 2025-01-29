Two separate road accidents in Assam claimed the lives of two motorcyclists on Tuesday, highlighting growing concerns over road safety in the state.



The first accident occurred in Palashbari, Kamrup district, where a motorcycle (AS 25 P 5911) was struck by a truck carrying cylinders (AS 01 LC 3057) in Uparhali village.





The victim, identified as Rantu Das, died on the spot after being pinned under the heavy vehicle. Bijoynagar Police swiftly arrived at the scene to initiate an investigation and manage the situation.



Meanwhile, another fatal crash took place in the Nilbagan area of Nagaon, where a speeding dumper truck collided with a motorcyclist, leading to an instantaneous fatality.





The identity of the victim remains unconfirmed. The driver of the dumper fled the scene following the accident, prompting police to launch a search operation to track down the vehicle and the accused.





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