Two fraudsters arrested by Assam's Moran Police for alleged extortion

Moran Police have arrested two persons for allegedly posing as lawyers and police personnel and threatening members of the public with fake criminal cases to extort money.

According to police, the accused had allegedly been demanding money from people by identifying themselves as advocates or police officials and threatening them with false cases.

Moran Police registered a case suo motu and apprehended the two accused in connection with the alleged fraud and extortion activities.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ranjan Gogoi, 28, son of Tileswar Gogoi of Parashani Habi in Moran, and Subhash Agarwala alias Tibliwal, 55, son of late Mahabir Tibliwal of Shantipur.

Police are continuing their investigation to identify other persons allegedly linked to the racket and trace details of the financial transactions involved.

Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing investigation.