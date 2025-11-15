Two from Assam arrested in Manipur after seizure of over 18 kg opium

Two persons from Assam were arrested in Manipur’s Senapati district after more than 18 kg of opium was seized from their possession, officials said on November 15.

Acting on a tip-off, teams from the state police and CRPF personnel intercepted a truck at the Maram Police Station check post on Friday and recovered the contraband from the two occupants of the vehicle, a senior officer said.

“Our teams recovered 18.2 kg of opium, concealed in the truck. Two persons from Assam’s Kamrup district were arrested,” the officer added. The contraband was seized in the presence of a magistrate and independent witnesses, and a case has been registered at the police station.

The state police remain committed to a zero-tolerance policy toward drug trafficking and are intensifying efforts to keep the district safe and drug-free, the officer said.

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago. More than 260 people have been killed, and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre imposed the President’s rule in Manipur on February 13 after Chief Minister N. Biren Singh resigned. The state assembly, which has a tenure until 2027, has been under suspended animation.