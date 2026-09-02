Two girls rescued from suspected human trafficking racket in Assam’s Dhubri, woman arrested

Police in Assam’s Dhubri district have rescued two young women from an alleged inter-state human trafficking racket and arrested a woman suspected to be involved in the operation, officials said.

The victims were rescued during a police operation at the residence of a man identified as Abul Hussain at Chitolkati under the jurisdiction of Gauripur Police Station.

According to investigators, the two women, residents of Vella in Barpeta district, were allegedly lured with promises of employment and brought to Gauripur. Police said the trafficking network was preparing to transport them to Bihar.

Acting on specific intelligence, Gauripur Police conducted a raid at the location and rescued the two women. A female operative identified as Mariyam Bibi, a resident of Alomganj, was arrested during the operation.

Police suspect that the arrested woman may be linked to a wider trafficking network operating across district and state boundaries. Investigators are now working to identify other members of the alleged racket and determine the full extent of the network.

Further investigation is underway.