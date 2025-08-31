Two goods train wagons derail in Assam, no casualties reported

Rail traffic in Assam’s Kamrup district faced disruption on August 31 after two wagons of an empty goods train derailed between Changsari and Baihata stations, according to Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

The incident occurred around 12:42 pm, NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said. No injuries or casualties were reported.

Railway authorities confirmed that one track remains operational, ensuring that passenger train services are unaffected. Restoration work on the affected line is being carried out at full pace.

"One line is free for train movement, and work for restoring the other line is going on at full speed," the CPRO said.

Officials said the cause of the derailment is under assessment, while teams are working to normalise train movement in the area.