Two Great Mynas found dead on NH-37 in Assam's Tinsukia, raising roadkill concerns

Two Great Mynas were found dead along NH-37 under the Saikhowa Forest Range of the Doomdooma Forest Division in Assam's Tinsukia district on September 30, raising concerns over the growing risk posed to birds and other wildlife by vehicular traffic along the busy highway.

One of the birds was found lying in the middle of the highway near Bill Gaon Pathar, its body severely crushed and surrounded by bloodstains, suggesting that it may have been killed after being struck by a vehicle.

“The death of birds on the highway is a matter of serious concern. Reckless driving and vehicular pollution are among the factors that need attention,” nature enthusiast Shravan Tanti said.

A second Myna was found dead a few metres away on the roadside. The circumstances surrounding its death were not immediately clear. Tanti said the cause would require proper examination before any conclusion could be drawn.

He urged the Doomdooma Forest Division and Saikhowa Forest Range authorities to coordinate with the Pollution Control Board and traffic authorities to strengthen measures for protecting birds along the highway, particularly the Dangori-Dhola Gaon stretch.

“This corridor is frequented by several bird species, including kingfishers, hawks, parrots, Lesser Adjutants and other birds. Greater attention is needed to reduce the risk from speeding vehicles and roadside pollution,” he said.

The incident highlights the wider challenge of wildlife protection in areas where highways pass through or alongside established habitats. Birds often forage, rest and move between feeding areas near roads, while vegetation and food sources along highway edges can bring them closer to traffic.

For conservationists and nature enthusiasts, the two deaths underline the need for regular monitoring of wildlife roadkill beyond forest boundaries.

They have called for measures such as roadkill monitoring, speed-control measures, roadside habitat management and better coordination between forest, traffic and pollution-control authorities to identify and reduce recurring threats to wildlife along the highway.