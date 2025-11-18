Two held in Agartala with cocaine worth Rs 8 crore

In a major breakthrough in the fight against narcotics trafficking, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Customs Department, seized 800 grams of high-grade cocaine in the heart of Agartala city on November 17.

The contraband, estimated to be worth around Rs 8 crore, is among the most significant cocaine recoveries reported in the region in recent months.

Acting on credible intelligence inputs, security forces intercepted the suspects and recovered the cocaine, leading to the arrest of two individuals allegedly involved in the trafficking attempt. Officials said the operation highlights the continued vigilance and coordinated efforts of law enforcement agencies to dismantle drug-running networks in the Northeast.

Assam Rifles said it remains committed to building a drug-free society and protecting young people from the dangers of narcotics. The force reaffirmed its resolve to intensify counter-narcotics operations and ensure safety and security across the region.