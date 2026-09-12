Two held in Assam for allegedly extorting money in ULFA’s name

Moranhat Police in Assam’s Charaideo district have detained two persons for allegedly threatening people and demanding money in the name of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA).

The detained persons have been identified as Mohammad Abdul Sattar, from Dholbagan in Charaideo, and Partha Pratim Barua, from Nakhhat in Moran.

The operation was carried out by Moranhat Police with the assistance of the 20 Assam Rifles, under the leadership of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Security), Charaideo.

According to the preliminary investigation, the two suspects allegedly acted as linkmen for an extortion network, making monetary demands in ULFA’s name and assisting in the collection of the money.

Both suspects are currently being questioned at Moranhat Police Station as investigators probe their alleged links with the network.

Police have launched a further investigation to identify and trace other persons who may be connected to the alleged extortion racket.