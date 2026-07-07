Two held in Assam's Dhubri with suspected psychotropic drugs, cash seized

Police arrested two alleged drug peddlers and seized suspected psychotropic substances along with cash during an anti-narcotics operation in Assam's Dhubri district.

Acting on specific intelligence about the illegal sale of narcotic and psychotropic substances, a team from the BN College Town Outpost (TOP) conducted a raid in the Chotobajani area on Monday evening, July 6. During the operation, police intercepted and apprehended two suspects allegedly involved in the illicit drug trade.

The arrested persons have been identified as Riyajul Hoque, a resident of Adabari Part-II, and Ejaj Sheikh of IG Road, both under Dhubri Police Station limits.

A search conducted in the presence of independent witnesses led to the seizure of seven bottles of Triprolidine Hydrochloride and Codeine cough syrup, 134 Spas Plus capsules, 69 Nitcor-10 (Nitrazepam) tablets and ₹5,000 in cash, which police suspect to be proceeds from drug trafficking.

Officials said the recovered pharmaceutical substances are suspected to fall under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The seized contraband and cash have been taken into custody, and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the law.

Police said further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain and identify others involved in the illegal distribution network.