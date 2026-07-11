Two held with 10,000 banned tablets in anti-drug operation in Assam's Sribhumi

In a major anti-drug operation, Assam Police arrested two alleged drug peddlers and seized 10,000 banned intoxicating tablets from the Sharifnagar area of Sribhumi district.

The accused have been identified as Asit Pal and Mahir Ahmed. They were apprehended during a police operation launched following inputs about the illegal trafficking of narcotic substances in the area.

Police recovered the prohibited tablets from the possession of the two accused during the operation. The seized consignment has been taken into custody, and a case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the law.

The arrests come amid intensified anti-drug drives across the Barak Valley, where law enforcement agencies have stepped up efforts to crack down on the illegal trade and trafficking of narcotic substances. Further investigation is underway to identify the source of the consignment and any possible links to a wider drug network.