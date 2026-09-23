Two held with over 1,500 kg suspected poppy seeds in Assam’s Hojai

Two people were apprehended and 1,527.35 kg of suspected poppy seeds were seized from a truck in Assam’s Hojai district, officials said on September 23.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Lanka Police intercepted the truck on National Highway 27 acting on reliable information.

Police recovered 49 bags containing 1,527.35 kg of suspected poppy seeds, which were allegedly concealed beneath bamboo mats inside the vehicle.

The driver and helper of the truck were detained, and necessary legal action has been initiated, the CMO said in a social media post.

The Chief Minister also lauded the police for the seizure, it said.