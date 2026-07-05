Two held with suspected heroin in Assam's Goalpara Police's anti-drug operation

Assam's Goalpara Police arrested two suspected drug peddlers during an anti-drug operation and seized suspected heroin, mobile phones and cash from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ilias Ansari and Basirul Islam.

According to police, the duo was apprehended during a targeted operation against drug trafficking in the district. Suspected heroin was recovered from their possession, along with mobile phones and cash believed to be linked to the alleged illegal trade.

Police have launched a detailed investigation to ascertain the source of the seized narcotics, identify the supply network and determine whether more individuals are involved in the case. Officials said further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

The latest seizure comes amid Assam Police's sustained crackdown on narcotics across the state. In recent months, police have regularly busted drug trafficking networks, leading to multiple seizures of heroin, yaba tablets and other contraband, along with the arrest of several alleged traffickers. The state government has repeatedly asserted that its intensified anti-drug campaign is yielding results through coordinated operations aimed at dismantling drug networks and curbing the illegal narcotics trade.