Two illegal Bangladeshi nationals were arrested at Guwahati railway station today morning at around 10 am and subsequently taken for judicial custody. The individuals have been identified as Suhag Gazi, 24, and Jahanara Begum, 50, both hailing from Golbunia village, Randha post office, Randha police station, Bagerhat district, Khulna, Bangladesh.

According to authorities, Gazi and Begum illegally entered India on May 7, 2024, via the West Bengal state border. They traveled to Bengaluru seeking employment opportunities. After spending time in Bengaluru, they reached Guwahati railway station yesterday with the intention of returning to Bangladesh through Tripura.

The police have initiated legal proceedings to address the matter, ensuring the enforcement of immigration laws and maintaining regional security.