Two including woman killed in wild elephant attack in Assam's Nagaon

Two people, including a woman, were killed and several others sustained injuries after wild elephants attacked villages under the Kampur Range Forest Office in Assam's Nagaon district during the early hours of the morning of May 30.

The deceased have been identified as Chahaj Uddin and Hanufa Khatun. Both reportedly died after being trampled by wild elephants that entered human settlements in Kandapara and Ranglubasti villages.

According to family members of Hanufa Khatun, an elephant dragged her out of her house before fatally attacking her. The incident occurred amid a series of elephant intrusions reported across the area during the night.

Residents said a herd of wild elephants moved through several localities, causing panic and extensive disruption. The animals allegedly created havoc throughout the night, attacking villagers and damaging property in parts of the affected area.

Apart from the two fatalities, several other people reportedly suffered serious injuries in the attacks. The injured were provided medical assistance, although the exact number of casualties was not immediately known.

Forest department personnel and local authorities have been monitoring the situation and assessing the extent of the damage caused by the elephant movement.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the affected villages, with residents expressing concern over recurring human-elephant conflict in the region.

Further details are awaited as authorities continue their assessment of the incident.