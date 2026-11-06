Two journalists from India Today NE, Hrijoy Das Kanungo and Dr Aparmita Das, have been selected as winners of the prestigious 4th Kalyan Barooah Memorial Awards for Media 2026, recognising excellence in journalism covering Northeast India.

Hrijoy Das Kanungo has been named the winner in the Digital Media category, while Dr Aparmita Das has received the award in the Videography category.

The awards have been announced by the North East Media Forum (NEMF), in association with the non-governmental organisation My Home India. The annual awards honour outstanding contributions by media professionals from the Northeast and are instituted in memory of veteran journalist Kalyan Barooah, who represented The Assam Tribune in New Delhi.

The recognition marks a significant achievement for India Today NE, with two of its journalists being selected across different media categories in the same edition of the awards.

The Lifetime Achievement Award for 2026 has been conferred on veteran Assam journalist Sabita Goswami for her outstanding contribution to journalism.

The other award winners include Saraswat Goswami of DY365 in Electronic Media, Sumir Karmakar of Deccan Herald in Print Media and Biju Boro of Asomiya Pratidin in Still Photography. Lalnunkimi Colney of East Mojo has received the jury's appreciation in the Digital Media category.

The awards were selected by a five-member jury comprising senior journalists and media professionals. The award ceremony is scheduled to be held on November 21, 2026, at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi.

The Kalyan Barooah Memorial Awards seek to recognise journalistic excellence, encourage professional integrity and honour the contributions of media professionals, particularly those from Northeast India.