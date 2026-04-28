Two injured in late-night motorcycle collision on Guwahati’s Zoo Road, rider flees

Two persons sustained serious injuries following a head-on collision between two motorcycles in the Zoo Road area of Guwahati late Monday, April 26 night, police said. The incident occurred near a petrol pump along the busy stretch, which continues to witness significant vehicular movement even during late hours.

According to preliminary information, both injured individuals were immediately shifted to a nearby private hospital for treatment. Medical sources indicated that one of the victims remains in critical condition.

The accident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area. Traffic police personnel arrived at the scene shortly after the incident, cleared the roadway to restore normal traffic flow, and initiated an examination of the footage to ascertain the sequence of events.

Initial findings suggest that one of the motorcycles was being driven on the wrong side of the road, resulting in the collision with an oncoming vehicle. The rider allegedly responsible for the crash is reported to have fled the scene immediately after the incident.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Efforts are underway to identify and trace the absconding rider using CCTV footage and other available leads.