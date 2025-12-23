Two killed in Kheroni violence as unrest continues in West Karbi Anglong

Violence in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district turned deadly on December 23 evening with the deaths of two persons, identified as Deepak Dey and Saurabh Dey, amid continuing unrest in the Kheroni area, officials said.

The incident occurred as tensions remained high, with repeated reports of arson and attacks during protests. The deaths mark a serious escalation in the violence that has gripped the region over the past few days, prompting heightened concern among authorities.



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he is closely monitoring the deteriorating law and order situation in West Karbi Anglong district, terming the deaths of two persons during the day’s unrest as deeply painful.

In a statement shared on his official X handle, the chief minister expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families. “It is deeply painful that two persons lost their lives during today’s unrest. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” Sarma said.

The chief minister announced that additional security forces would be deployed in the violence-hit Kheroni area on Wednesday to ensure peace and prevent further escalation. He said the state government is in constant touch with all stakeholders and is making efforts to restore normalcy through dialogue.

“We are in constant touch with all concerned to restore normalcy and resolve issues through dialogue,” Sarma stated, reiterating the government’s commitment to handling the situation in a peaceful and democratic manner.

Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, IPS, who has been camping in the violence-hit area, addressed the media and appealed to protesters to maintain restraint and cooperate with the administration. He said additional security forces have been deployed in sensitive locations to prevent further deterioration of the law and order situation.

The DGP said senior police officials are engaging directly with agitating groups to defuse tensions and restore calm. Warning of strict action, Singh stated that those involved in arson, violence and the killings would be identified and proceeded against in accordance with the law.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita continue to remain in force across Kheroni and adjoining areas, with a heavy security presence deployed to prevent gatherings and further incidents of violence.

Officials said the situation remains tense but under control, and efforts are underway through enhanced security measures and dialogue to bring normalcy back to the area.