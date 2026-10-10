Two killed, two critically injured in separate road accidents in Assam’s Dima Hasao

Two separate road accidents on National Highway-27 in Assam’s Dima Hasao district on Friday, October 9 claimed the lives of two youths and left two others critically injured.

The first accident occurred at around 11 am at Semdikhor under Mahur Police Station, when two girls travelling on a scooty from Maibang towards Haflong reportedly lost control of the vehicle and collided with roadside barriers.

The victims were identified as Puja Maibangsa, 22, a resident of Kalachand, and Rani, 20, a Bodo resident of Bashabari under Maibang Police Station. Both were rescued and taken to Haflong Civil Hospital, where they were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in critical condition. Puja later succumbed to her injuries at around 7.30 pm.

In a separate accident at around 9.30 pm, two youths travelling from Mahur towards Haflong met with an accident near Jatinga Bridge. According to reports, their two-wheeler went out of control and overturned into the Diyung River.

The victims were identified as Joel Riame, 17, a resident of Boro Haflong, and Lalchungir Khelma, 18, a resident of Diyung Hrangkhol under Haflong Police Station.

Police reached the spot and rescued both youths before rushing them to Haflong Civil Hospital. Lalchungir Khelma was later declared dead, while Joel Riame, who sustained critical injuries, was referred to Guwahati for further treatment.

The two accidents occurred at separate locations along NH-27 within Dima Hasao district on Friday. Further details about the circumstances leading to the accidents were not immediately available.