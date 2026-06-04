Two married individuals elope, leaving behind six children; families seek police intervention in Assam's Nagaon

A family dispute involving the alleged elopement of two married individuals has drawn attention in Assam's Nagaon district, with both families claiming that six children have been left behind as a result.

According to family members, Dildar Hussain, a resident of the Rupahi area, allegedly left his wife and three children and went away with the wife of Imradul Hussain, a resident of Purba Kawaimari under the jurisdiction of Kampur Police Station.

Relatives alleged that Imradul Hussain's wife also left behind her husband and three children before leaving with Dildar Hussain. As a result, six children from the two families are reportedly living without one of their parents.

Family members expressed concern over the welfare of the children and the difficulties they now face. According to local residents, Dildar Hussain's wife is struggling to care for her three children, while Imradul Hussain is also looking after his three children without their mother.

Following the incident, Dildar Hussain's wife and Imradul Hussain reportedly lodged separate complaints at Rupahi Police Station, seeking assistance in tracing their respective spouses.

Police have received the complaints and are examining the matter. Further investigation is underway.