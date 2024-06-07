In a significant verdict, the District and Sessions Judge B K Nath today sentenced two men, Mohar Khan and Babul Khan, to life rigorous imprisonment for the murder of their brother, Baten Khan, in Kokila village. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each convict, with an additional three-month jail term if the fine is not paid.

The sentencing concludes session case 22/2016, which stemmed from a violent altercation on October 21, 2013. The incident occurred over a land dispute, during which Mohar and Babul Khan assaulted Baten Khan in front of his house, leading to his death.

Advocate Chandan Sharma represented the prosecution, arguing the case against the accused. The court's decision reflects the gravity of the crime and aims to deliver justice for the victim.

This verdict marks the end of a lengthy trial process, bringing some closure to the tragic events that unfolded more than a decade ago.