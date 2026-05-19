Two minor girls rescued from Delhi-bound train in Assam; three suspected traffickers arrested

Two minor girls from Assam’s Diphu were rescued from a Delhi-bound train in Bongaigaon district, while three suspected traffickers were arrested in connection with the case, police said on Tuesday, May 19.

The girls, both students of Classes 10 and 12 at a government school in Diphu, had been reported missing by their parents last week after they failed to return home from school.

Police said the girls were rescued during a coordinated operation carried out by the Assam Police and the Government Railway Police. The accused were brought to Diphu along with the girls on Monday night.

According to officials, the three arrested youths, aged between 18 and 19 years and hailing from Bihar and Delhi, had allegedly befriended the girls through social media and were taking them to the national capital on the promise of jobs.

Police suspect the involvement of a larger trafficking network.

“We suspect the involvement of a trafficking network. The three arrested persons were brought to Diphu last night. More details will emerge after interrogation,” an official said.