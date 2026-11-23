Haflong Police have rescued two minor girls who had reportedly gone missing from Hosanna Orphan Home in Haflong and arrested a youth in connection with the case.

According to police, an FIR was registered at Haflong Police Station on September 13 after the two girls went missing from the orphanage. An investigation was subsequently launched to trace them.

During the investigation, police tracked the girls to Ambassa in Tripura. A team led by SI Kamal Deka recovered them from a house at TRTC Para under Ambassa Police Station in Dhalai district.

Police also apprehended a youth identified as Ashis Das, who was found with the two girls during the operation.

The police team brought all three to Haflong Police Station and produced them before the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM).

The two minor girls have since been returned to Hosanna Orphan Home, while Ashis Das has been sent to Haflong Sub-Jail under judicial custody.

The rescue marks a significant development in the case, with police successfully tracing and bringing the two missing girls back to Haflong.