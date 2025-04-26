Assam's Cachar Police has arrested two more individuals for posting pro-Pakistan content on social media, taking the total arrest toll to 11.

Taking to his official X handle, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that two individuals were held for supporting Pakistan on social media.

The two individuals are:

Baktar Hussain Barbhuiya, resident of Ramnagar under Sonai Police Station.

Md. Imran Hussain Borbhuiya, resident of Malugram Ganiwala under Silchar Police Station.

He also said that if required, these people will be booked under the National Security Act (NSA).

“There are no similarities between Bharat and Pakistan. The two countries are enemy nations and we must remain like that,” Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of a programme at the state BJP office here.

Earlier, the police held one more person for allegedly taking a pro-Pakistan stand last night on April 25.

The arrests were made as part of an ongoing crackdown against any individual showing sympathy or support towards Pakistan in connection to the attack.

The arrested individuals are: