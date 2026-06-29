Two NSCN-K (Nikki Sumi) cadres surrender in Arunachal's Tirap

Two cadres of the NSCN-K (Nikki Sumi) faction surrendered before the Assam Rifles and Tirap Police during an intelligence-based operation in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district, officials said on June 29.

The operation was conducted in Kheti area of Tirap district, where the two insurgents voluntarily laid down their arms before the security forces.

During the surrender, security personnel recovered arms and ammunition from the possession of the surrendered cadres. However, officials did not immediately disclose the identities of the insurgents or provide details of the weapons seized.

The surrender is being viewed as a significant development in the ongoing counter-insurgency efforts in the region and is expected to strengthen peace and security initiatives in the district.

Further investigation and necessary legal formalities are underway, officials added.

