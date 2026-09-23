Two of family electrocuted while repairing faulty wire in Assam’s Karbi Anglong

Two members of a family were electrocuted while repairing a faulty electrical wire at their residence in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on September 23, police said.

The deceased were identified as Mondal Engti and Sumbee Terongpi.

According to police, the two were repairing an electrical wire at their residence in Diphu when they came in contact with the live wire and suffered an electric shock.

Terongpi, a native of Dokmoka, was staying with Engti’s family in Diphu while pursuing her studies. Engti was also the vice-president of a local unit of the Karbi Students’ Union.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, a police officer said.

Further details about the circumstances leading to the incident are awaited.