Two of late Zubeen Garg’s PSOs suspended following alleged financial irregularities

In a significant development in the ongoing probe related to the late singer Zubeen Garg, two of his personal security officers (PSOs) have been suspended following allegations of serious financial irregularities.





According to official sources, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been interrogating the two PSOs for the past three days after complaints of financial misconduct came to light. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) working under the CID has reportedly unearthed crucial evidence suggesting suspicious digital transactions worth several crores of rupees linked to their bank accounts.





The accused have been identified as Paresh Baishya and Nandeswar Bora. Preliminary findings indicate that funds belonging to Zubeen Garg were allegedly diverted through digital payment platforms accessed by the two officers.





Sources reveal that around Rs 70 lakh was transacted through Nandeswar Bora’s account, while approximately Rs 40 lakh was traced to Paresh Baishya’s account. Investigators are examining the trail of these transactions to ascertain whether the amounts were siphoned off or misused for personal gain.