Two pistols, ammunition seized from jhum field in Assam's Dima Hasao, one person held

Dima Hasao Police recovered two pistols, ammunition and mobile phones and apprehended one person during an operation in the Dauhaja jungle area under Langting Police Station on Saturday, September 19.

The operation was launched in the early hours following information about a makeshift tent located inside a jhum cultivation field in the forested area.

During the search, police recovered two pistols—one .22 calibre and one .32 calibre—along with ammunition and mobile phones from the site. One person was apprehended during the operation.

The recovered firearms, ammunition and mobile phones have been taken into police custody. Police have launched a further investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the recovery and establish the role of the apprehended person in the case.