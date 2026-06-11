Two poachers arrested with handmade firearm in Assam's Agaratoli forest operation

In a joint operation based on specific intelligence inputs, forest officials and police arrested two alleged poachers from the Agaratoli forest area of Latabari under Difloo Pathar and recovered a handmade firearm along with a two-wheeler.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Jintu Orang and Sarbang Ronghang.

According to officials, the operation was launched following a tip-off regarding the movement of suspected poachers in the Agaratoli forest range. During the raid, the team apprehended the two suspects and seized a handmade gun believed to have been used for illegal hunting activities.

A motorcycle allegedly used by the accused was also recovered and seized during the operation.

Forest department officials said further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the duo was involved in any previous poaching incidents and to determine if others were connected to the illegal activity.

The operation forms part of ongoing efforts by the Forest Department and police to curb poaching and strengthen wildlife protection measures in and around the Kaziranga landscape.